The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.70 Million Stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.80% of First Horizon National worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,529,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.