The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Nasdaq stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

