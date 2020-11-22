The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.87 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,771 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $188.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.69 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

