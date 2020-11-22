The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.92 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.64% of Exponent worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exponent by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Exponent by 400.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,955 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,163. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

