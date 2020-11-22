The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.18 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,064.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

