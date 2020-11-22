The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.11 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

