The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.