The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.24 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The AES were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The AES by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The AES by 16,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,620,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.42 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

