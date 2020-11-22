The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.24 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The AES were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

