The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.29 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of UGI worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 388,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,719,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,696,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,733,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

