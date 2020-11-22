The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.51 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $28,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

