The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.86 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.