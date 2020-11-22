The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of The Kroger worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

