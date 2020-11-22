The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

