The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 71,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.