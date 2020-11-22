The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 573,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.61% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $45.48 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

