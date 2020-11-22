The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 118,054 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of UGI worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in UGI by 344.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in UGI by 19.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UGI by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,998,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,417 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI opened at $35.88 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

