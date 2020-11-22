The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 175,594 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.80% of First Horizon National worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 228.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Horizon National by 75.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

