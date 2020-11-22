The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 24,826 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.71 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

