The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 34,063 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Shares of PXD opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.