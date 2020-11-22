The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 39,836 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 151,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 386,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the period.

EFA opened at $70.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

