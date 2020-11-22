The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.75% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBU. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,177 shares of company stock worth $7,071,670.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

