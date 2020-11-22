The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of RenaissanceRe worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.67.

NYSE:RNR opened at $173.12 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

