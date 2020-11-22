The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

