The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

