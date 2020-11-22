The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,931 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.46 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.