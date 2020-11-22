The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,185 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Xilinx worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

