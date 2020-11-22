The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,185 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $27,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

