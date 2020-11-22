The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,946 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $24,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.