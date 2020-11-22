The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 150,164 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE AIG opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

