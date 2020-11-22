The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,661 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $130.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

