The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,661 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

