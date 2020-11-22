The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 175,028 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.33% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,891.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,020 in the last three months.

Shares of AUB opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

