The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,446 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $534,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,323,000 after acquiring an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

