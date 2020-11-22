The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,669 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

