The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 240,189 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.26% of PacWest Bancorp worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 166,304 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

