The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 240,189 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,189 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.26% of PacWest Bancorp worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

