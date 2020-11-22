The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,380 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,380 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.70% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of CFR opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

