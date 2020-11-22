The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,691 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of ONEOK worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

