The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 306,086 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schlumberger by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,276,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,721,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,085 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

