The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,946 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.76% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.