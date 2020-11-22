The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 44,926 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of The Travelers Companies worth $28,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after buying an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

TRV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

