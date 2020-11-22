The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 44,926 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of The Travelers Companies worth $28,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

