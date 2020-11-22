The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 46,575 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 46,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.29, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

