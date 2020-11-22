The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,986 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

