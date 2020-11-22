The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,209 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cerner by 3,781.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 541,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

