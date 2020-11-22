The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 664 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,147.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,064.00 and a 200-day moving average of $914.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.