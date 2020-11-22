The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 70,187 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,187 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

