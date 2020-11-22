The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 70,187 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,187 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

