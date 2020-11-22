The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 71,143 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 71,143 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.